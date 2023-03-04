Xavi Hernandez looking to learn lessons from Almeria defeat ahead of Valencia fixture

Barcelona are looking to get back on track in La Liga, having lost their previous fixture against Almeria last Sunday. Xavi Hernandez’s side could go ten points clear at the top of the table with a victory over Valencia at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona will be without four key players ahead of the game against Los Che, with Pedro, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski all injured, while Gavi is suspended. However, Andreas Christensen is fit again, having missed Thursday’s El Clasico victory.

Xavi is hoping for a reaction from the defeat in Andalusia last week, and speaking in his pre-match press conference, he stated that he expects more from this side in the match against Valencia.

“The game in Almeria has to teach us things. We have to go out with much more intensity and conviction.”

Valencia are on the back of their La Liga win since November, having defeated Real Sociedad last Saturday. Xavi expects a difficult match against Sunday’s opponents.

“We expect a Valencia that defend well. They have gained in aggressiveness and intensity. We hope to be more dominant, create more scoring chances and it’s clear that we have to win.”

🎙 Xavi talks about our rival for tomorrow's game: #BarçaValencia pic.twitter.com/Vc4raSBCmZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2023

Barcelona will hope to build on Thursday’s victory against Real Madrid, but a resurgent Valencia could cause the Blaugrana more problems in La Liga.