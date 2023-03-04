Getafe Villarreal

La Liga round up: Villarreal boost European hopes and Getafe ease relegation fears

Villarreal stay inside the La Liga European spots this weekend as relegation battling Getafe secured a key win in Saturday’s action.

The Yellow Submarine left it late to secure all three points on the road, away at Almeria, with quickfire goals from Gerard Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze.

That victory keeps Villarreal in sixth place in the table, three points ahead of rivals Rayo Vallecano, who face Athletic Club tomorrow.

Elsewhere in today’s matches, Getafe survived a late storm of pressure, to seal a 3-2 win over Girona, moving out of the relegation zone as a result.

Enes Unal’s early double was built on by Borja Mayoral in a dominant first half performance from Quique Sanchez Flores’s side.

Girona did rally after the restart, via late goals from Valentin Castellanos and Miguel Gutierrez, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Rock bottom Elche secured their first away win of the league season, at Mallorca, but the remain 13 points adrift of safety.

