Statistics show that Enriquez Negreira was Real Madrid’s “worst” referee in their history

Caso Negreira has caused much discussion in Spanish football since news broke that Barcelona had been paying Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Committee of Referees, a little over two weeks ago.

Initial reports stated that the relationship had only lasted between 2016 and 2018, although it is thought that it started much earlier, and possibly as far back as 2001.

Barcelona’s record during that initial period has been analysed, while Sport have shared statistics from when Negreira was a referee himself in La Liga between 1979 and 1992, specifically focusing on his record when in charge of Real Madrid matches.

Of his 132 matches in Spain’s top division, 36 involved Real Madrid. Los Blancos’ record when Negreira refereed their matches was 21 wins, 4 draws and 11 defeats. During his time, he also sent off one of their players nine times.

Real Madrid’s loss percentage when Negreira was in charge sits at 30.5%, which in the worst in their history against any single referee.

Image via EFE