Real Madrid star misses Real Betis clash through suspension

Real Madrid will be without veteran midfielder Luka Modric for their weekend La Liga trip to Real Betis.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side make the trip to Andalucia looking to make up ground in the title race behind leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos face a crucial run of games in the coming weeks, including a Champions League last 16 second leg with Liverpool, and an El Clasico trip to Catalonia, before the international break.

Modric will be absent at the Estadio Benito Villamarin after collecting his fifth league booking on the season in last weekend’s 1-1 derby draw with Atletico Madrid.

However, a break for the 37-year-old could be a blessing for Ancelotti, as he looks to manage his game time in the run-in.

Modric remains vital to Ancelotti’s plans in Madrid, but the Croatian is not often used in successive games any more, and he is expected to rotate back in to the team next week.