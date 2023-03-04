PSG back Achraf Hakimi as former Real Madrid defender is charged with rape

Former Real Madrid and current Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, as per AFP.

The 24-year-old was under investigation following the accusation, and was interviewed by French authorities on Thursday. The alleged incident happened last Saturday at Hakimi’s home in the Parisian suburb of Boulogne-Billancour. As per Barrons, the victim reported the incident one day later, and was questioned by the authorities on Wednesday.

Hakimi has been at the FIFA’s The Best award ceremony on Monday, where he was included in the FIFPro Team of the Year, alongside PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The French club have “given their support” to Hakimi, who has been missing for them anyway due to injury.

Hakimi came through the youth system at Real Madrid, and made his debut in the first team side in 2017. He left to join Inter Milan on a permanent deal in 2020, before making the move to PSG one year later.