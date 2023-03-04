Paris Saint-Germain set price for Kylian Mbappe sale this summer amid Real Madrid interest

Despite having rejected them last season, Kylian Mbappe has continued to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Paris Saint-Germain forward opted to sign a new contract with the French champions last May, despite thoughts that he’d make the move to Los Blancos.

Mbappe signed a three-year deal to remain at PSG, but reports suggest that he could leave for free next summer due to a clause in his new contract. However, he could leave even earlier than that as Real Madrid could look to sign a Karim Benzema replacement this summer.

Should Real Madrid pursue a transfer in the upcoming transfer window, PSG will demand a €200m fee for Mbappe, according to Fichajes. Florentino Perez must decide whether he wants to fork out for Mbappe, with Los Blancos also likely to move for Jude Bellingham this summer.

Real Madrid will have to start preparing for life without Benzema, with his contract expiring next year. Mbappe would very well be his long term successor in the eyes of club officials.