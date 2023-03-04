Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to pay tribute to legendary goalkeeper of Spanish football

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will be aiming to keep yet another clean sheet when Barcelona take on Valencia at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The German keeper was beaten by El Bilal Toure last weekend in the defeat to Almeria, and he will he looking to bounce back by keeping another shutout against Los Che. Barcelona have conceded just once at home in La Liga this season, and Ter Stegen will be keen to maintain that record.

Despite having regularly worn green this season, Ter Stegen will adorn a black kit during Sunday’s match against Valencia. This will be as a mark of respect to Jose Angel Iribar, who celebrated his 80th birthday on Wednesday.

Iribar played for Athletic Club for 18 seasons, accumulating 614 games in that time. The Basque club have asked the other 19 clubs in La Liga to wear black as a symbol of recognition for Iribar. Barcelona and Ter Stegen will adhere that request against Valencia.

Image via Getty