Man United ready to reignite transfer interest in Barcelona star

Manchester United are set to revive their transfer links with Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong in 2023.

United were heavily linked with a move for the Dutch international, ahead of the 2022/23 season, as part of an Ajax reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

However, despite the constant speculation, no move materialised, with de Jong determined to remain in Catalonia.

Barcelona were open to selling the 25-year-old, as part of a financial reshuffle at the Camp Nou, with de Jong eventually accepting a wage reduction agreement.

The situation appeared to be resolved, with de Jong playing a key role in Xavi’s side this season, as United moved to bring in Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Reports from The Guardian claim United are still monitoring de Jong, as ten Hag’s first choice as a long term option.

Barcelona are likely to reduce their previous €75m asking price with a new fee of around €60m quoted to United.