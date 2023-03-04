Luis Suarez makes bold claim about former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr

MSN were one of the most feared frontlines in football history. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr struck fear into many defences, and won a plethora of trophies together during their time at Barcelona.

Neymar was the first of the three to leave, departing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Although he has continued to have success at the French champions, he had failed to reach the heights that he achieved in Catalonia.

Despite this undeniable talent, Neymar has never won a Ballon d’Or, with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo having dominating much of the last 15 years in terms of winning the award. However, Suarez believes that the Brazilian would have achieved the feat if he’d have stayed at Barcelona, as per Placar.

“I am responsible for my words. If Neymar had stayed in Barcelona, he would have won the Ballon d’Or.”

Suarez also revealed that he and Messi persuades Neymar to stay at Barcelona, but the Brazilian’s family wanted to make the move to PSG instead.

“He listened to us and said that he wanted to stay, but as you know, with his surroundings, it is difficult to manage. We advised him as friends to stay, but his family decided to move out.”

Neymar and Messi are now both at PSG, while Suarez is at Brazilian side Gremio. Although none of them may never return to Barcelona during their playing careers, Cules will always have the memories that the trio made.