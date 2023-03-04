Lacklustre El Clasico performance from Karim Benzema opens Real Madrid striker debate

Karim Benzema has undoubtedly been one of Real Madrid’s best forwards in modern history. The former French international has 341 goals in 631 appearances so far, but his conversion rate has improved significantly in recent seasons.

However, now at the age of 35, Benzema is heading towards the later stages of his playing career. He has failed to replicate last season’s form so far in this campaign, and injuries have caused him to miss several games.

Benzema’s performance in Thursday’s El Clasico defeat to Barcelona was particularly concerning. Despite having scored, albeit it was ruled offside, he was largely anonymous as Xavi Hernandez’s side dealt with him and his teammates very effectively.

His displays has provoked questions, with Diario AS debating whether it will open to door to Real Madrid pursuing a striker in the summer’s transfer window. Youngster Alvaro Rodriguez will be promoted to the first team on a full time basis next season, but is unlikely to start as often as Benzema.

Real Madrid officials will be keen for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to not slow down over the next few years, and their reliance on Benzema appears to be slowly waning.