Khvicha Kvaratskhelia backed for Real Madrid move by former Barcelona coach

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been one of the shining lights of European football this season. The Georgian international has been in sensational form for Napoli, having joined from Dinamo Batumi in his homeland last summer.

His performances for the Serie A leaders have not gone unnoticed, and Real Madrid have been registered with an interest in the 22-year-old forward. Reports claim that club officials at the reigning Spanish and European champions could move for Kvaratskhelia if a deal for Jude Bellingham cannot be reached with Borussia Dortmund.

Kvaratskhelia has been backed for a move to Real Madrid by Andres Carrasco, as per Diario AS. Carrasco is academy manager at Dinamo Tbilisi, and has previously held the same position at Barcelona. He believes that Kvaratskhelia would be suited to Los Blancos.

“I have witnessed in academies like Barca how the weight of expectation is in the first team of such important clubs, and how difficult it is to succeed with that pressure.

“For (Kvaratskhelia) it would be a leap of several steps, but I can say that he would fit into that philosophy that Real Madrid has; of fighting until the end. Kvaratskhelia was a child of Madrid, but I do not think he cares that he relates to them”.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid opt to make a move for Kvaratskhelia this summer, but the Georgian has certainly proven that he has what it takes to succeed in Europe’s top five leagues.