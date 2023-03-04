Italian switch for the cards for out of favour Real Madrid forward

This summer could see an overhaul of the attacking options in Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid squad. Alvaro Rodriguez will link up with the first team on a permanent basis, while Brahim Diaz is expected to be involved upon his return from AC Milan.

As a result, outgoings are likely. Eden Hazard is expected to be moved on having rarely featured this season, while Marco Asensio could leave with his contract expiring in the summer. Mariano Diaz is likewise, but he will almost certainly departure.

According to MD, Mariano is not expected to be short on offers, with three Serie A sides said to be looking to secure his services as a free agent. Atalanta, Lazio and Torino are all credited with an interested in the 29-year-old.

Real Madrid officials are looking to move on fringe players this summer, and with Hazard and Mariano deemed to be surplus to requirements in Ancelotti’s squad, they will want to get them off the wage bill.