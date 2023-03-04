Carlo Ancelotti on Caso Negreira: “I don’t need reports, I know the referees”

Caso Negreira continues to be a much discussed topic in Spanish football. New details continue to emerge surrounding Barcelona’s relationship with former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee Enriquez Negreira.

Barcelona are believed to have paid Negreira’s company, Dasnil 95, up until 2018 for scouting reports and reports on certain referees. This has led to claims of corruption, although Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has stated his belief that corruption does not exist in Spanish football.

Ancelotti has once again commented on Caso Negreira, specifically in relation to Barcelona’s use of referee reports. The Italian stated that he would not need these reports personally, as per Sport.

“I don’t need them, I know the referees. I have always informed myself. In recent times, the fact that you have a lot of matches makes you very aware of the First Division referees. You don’t need a report. I don’t need help in this regard.”

Neither Real Madrid nor club president Florentino Perez have commented on the matter as of yet, but they have appeared to align with Barcelona on the issue in the past.