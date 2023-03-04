Carlo Ancelotti believes that Real Madrid defender is “the best centre back in the world”

Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg defeat to Barcelona was a desperately disappointing result for Real Madrid.

Despite dominating the vast majority of the play at the Santiago Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were nullified in attack by their El Clasico rivals, and they failed to register a single shot on target.

However, the Italian was pleased with his team’s performance, and he reaffirmed that again when he spoke ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday, as per Relevo.

“It’s a good game from us. We have to improve things but we did most things well.”

Eder Militao’s own goal was the difference between the two sides on Thursday. The ball ricocheted off the Brazilian international and into the net after Thibaut Courtois had saved from Franck Kessie. Ancelotti backed Militao when he spoke to the press.

“He’s the best centre back in the world.”

Real Madrid will hope to bounce back from two disappointing results when they travel to take on Betis in Andalusia on Sunday evening. Ancelotti’s side could be ten points behind in the title race by the time they kick off, with Barcelona playing Valencia earlier in the day.