Barcelona’s El Clasico performance given seal of approval by Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone has proven himself to be a master of containing opposition teams during his time in charge at Atletico Madrid, with the latest example of that having been last weekend in the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid were frustrated on that occasion, and they were so again on Thursday as Barcelona produced a similar backs-to-the-wall performance to snatch a 1-0 victory in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at the Bernabeu.

The display from Xavi Hernandez’s side was criticised by several quarters as not being “Barcelona-esque”, and Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti admitted his surprise at their playstyle on Thursday. However, Simeone backed his opposite number at Barca, when he spoke on the subject in his pre-match press conference, as per MD.

“The world of football is a game that alternates situations in the game. Barcelona understood that they needed that game to win and played in the best way to do so. Words are words, and deeds are deeds. Their defence was organised, and they won the game. Congratulations to Barcelona.”

Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side will look to build on last weekend’s promising point against Real Madrid when they take on Sevilla at the Metropolitano on Saturday evening.

Image via EFE