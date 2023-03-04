Barcelona youngsters continue with first team squad after El Clasico call-ups

After a fantastic victory at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid on Thursday, Barcelona’s first team squad have turned their attention back to league matters.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are bidding for a first La Liga title since 2019, and they will look to get back on track in the league when they host Valencia at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona lost to Almeria last Sunday as they saw their lead at the top of the league table cut to seven points, following Real Madrid’s draw with Atletico Madrid 24 hours prior.

Barca got back to winning ways at the Bernabeu despite having missing three key players missing in Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski. The latter two have been the Blaugrana’s best forwards this season, and their absence has left them light up front.

Estanis Pedrola and Angel Alarcon were drafted in to Xavi’s squad for El Clasico, although neither saw any action in the Spanish capital on Thursday. MD report that both are expected to be included in the squad list for the match against Valencia.

Pedrola made his first team debut last season against Osasuna, while Alarcon appeared against Cadiz earlier this month for make his first league appearance for Barcelona. Both will be hoping to see some action at the Camp Nou on Sunday.