Barcelona veteran encourages club’s youngsters after signing new contract

Barcelona are well-known as having had many “one club men” play for them in recent history. The likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and Carlos Puyol all played at the Blaugrana for the vast majority of their playing days.

Another one in that list is Sergi Roberto. The 31-year-old joined the club as a teenager in 2006, and graduated from the La Masia academy three years later. In 2010, he made his first team debut, and has been part of the squad ever since.

He will remain in Xavi’s first team for longer yet, having signed a new contract at the La Liga leaders. It is a one-year deal with the option for an extra year if certain conditions are met.

As per MD, Roberto spoke to Barca TV in the aftermath of signing his new contract, and he had words of encouragement for the next set of youngsters looking to make the grade at the club.

“It’s very difficult to get into the first team. I encourage you all. With a dream, you can work hard and fulfil it. I hope that many more young people come out of the academy.”

Roberto will be hoping to help Barcelona to a domestic treble come the end of the season, with them in a good position to add the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles to their Spanish Super Cup crown.