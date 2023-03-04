Barcelona opt against Robert Lewandowski call for Valencia test

Xavi has confirmed his 20-man Barcelona matchday squad for tomorrow’s La Liga clash with Valencia.

The Catalans host Los Che at the Camp Nou on the back of an impressive midweek Copa del Rey semi final first leg win away at El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona can extend their title lead to ten points, with a home win, as Los Blancos are not in action until later in the day, as the defending champions continue to play catch up to Xavi’s side.

However, despite the positivity surrounding Barcelona ahead of the fixture, they will be missing some key figures.

Xavi will serve a one game ban, after picking up five yellow cards in league action so far this season, with Gavi also banned for the hosts.

Polish international Robert Lewandowski has returned to training, following a hamstring issue which forced him to miss out in Madrid, but the veteran striker will not be risked this weekend.