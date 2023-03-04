Barcelona losing track in race for promising Spanish wonderkid

Barcelona appear to have established a link with LaLiga2 leaders Las Palmas in terms of prospective signings. Pedri joined from the Canary side in 2020, and has since established himself as a key player in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad.

Young striker Elias Romero has been linked with a move to Catalonia, while Alberto Moleiro remains on their radar after a failed transfer last summer. The latter is considered to be one of the most exciting young homegrown prospects in Spanish football.

Moleiro was pictured at Barcelona’s Sports City on Thursday with the rest of the Las Palmas squad, but a return in the summer as a Blaugrana player appears to be unlikely. Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez confirmed that several clubs were interested in Moleiro, but Barcelona do not appear to be one of those, as per Diario AS.

“There are some teams in Spain interested in the player, and several in England. Right now, Barcelona is out of the game in this story”.

Moleiro has been likened to Pedri, but the hesitance of Barcelona could stem from their financial issues, with the former’s release set to increase from €30m to €60m if Las Palmas gain promotion to La Liga for next season.