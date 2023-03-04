Barcelona forward on track to return for crucial El Clasico fixture

Barcelona will be without four key first team players for Sunday’s match against Valencia at the Camp Nou.

Gavi is suspended, having accumulated a fifth yellow card of the season in La Liga during last weekend’s defeat to Almeria, while Pedri, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele are all injured.

The latter has been the longest term casualty, having suffered a thigh injury in the victory over Girona in January. His timescale for absence is expected to be six weeks, which would give him a chance of facing Athletic Club next weekend.

However, MD report that Barcelona are taking no chances with Dembele, and their plan is to have him ready for the following week, which is when Real Madrid come to the Camp Nou for a crucial fixture in the La Liga title race.

Raphinha and Ferran Torres have stepped up at different times for Barcelona in Dembele’s absence, but club officials will be desperate to see their French wing wizard return.