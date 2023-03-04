Atletico Madrid Sevilla

Atletico Madrid hammer Sevilla 6-1 on Diego Simeone’s historical night

Atletico Madrid stormed to a 6-1 La Liga win over Sevilla on a famous night for Diego Simeone.

The Argentinian boss was honoured before kick off at the Estadio Metropolitano, as he broke Luis Aragones’ record of matches in charge of the club, now set at 613.

However, the attention was switched to the action on the pitch from the first whistle, as Atletico dominated relegation threatened Sevilla.

Dutch star Memphis Depay got the ball rolling with an assured opener on 23 minutes before the former Barcelona star fired home a superb second just after.

Despite struggling to make an impact, Sevilla did respond, through Youssef En-Nesyri’s close range finish, but Atletico simply powered on after the restart.

Antoine Griezmann rivalled Depay for goal of the game, with a brilliant long range strike, and Yannick Carrasco swept home a fourth of the night for the hosts.

However, the contest continued to swing, as Ivan Rakitic hit the post from the penalty spot, before Griezmann’s cheeky chip was bundled home by Alvaro Morata.

Morata hammered home his second in added time as Sevilla’s misery was completed by a red card for Pape Gueye.

