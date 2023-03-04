Analysis: Should Barcelona ditch Franck Kessie this summer in order to sign Sofyan Amrabat?

This summer is shaping up to be a big one for Barcelona. Due to their precarious financial situation, player sales will be needed in order to balance the books.

Furthermore, incomings cannot be considered until the club’s finances are improved. One way that the pressure on the wage bill could be eased if Sergio Busquets does leave when his contract expires. Barca’s club captain’s current deal is up at the end of the season, and there is talk that he could move to the MLS.

If Busquets does leave, Barcelona will want to sign a replacement pivot, with no natural one currently in the first team squad outwith the 34-year-old. One name that has been linked is Sofyan Amrabat, and the Moroccan international could have joined the Blaugrana is January, but Fiorentina rejected their loan approach.

MD believe that Barcelona could go back in for Amrabat this summer, but only if they sell Franck Kessie. The latter has improved his standing in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad in recent weeks, having had a slow start to his career at the La Liga leaders.

Barcelona do not want to sell Kessie this summer, but their finances could force a transfer if they receive a sufficient offer. If the Ivorian does leave, Amrabat would be an excellent replacement.

Amrabat was one of the best players at the 2022 World Cup, and his performances helped Morocco to an incredible fourth place finish in Qatar. Interest in his services skyrocketed as a result, but Fiorentina managed to hold on to him in January.

If case Busquets leaves, Amrabat would be needed more in the Barcelona squad than Kessie, with him being a natural pivot. He excelled in the position at Qatar, and he certainly has the ability to do so in Catalonia.

Kessie has certainly improved during in 2023 for Barcelona, and has seen a lot more game time as a result. In an ideal world, Barca would be able to have both, but their financial situation is unlikely to allow that to happen this summer.

However, even if Kessie and Busquets are sold, it remains to be seen whether anyone can be signed at Barcelona this summer. La Liga president Javier Tebas stated on Thursday that they will not be allowed to purchase any players in the upcoming transfer window, which would be a massive blow as they look to build on this season.

Barcelona would certainly love to have both Kessie and Amrabat, but their finances will likely mean that they are forced to choose one or the other. Amrabat would be needed more in Xavi’s squad next season, especially if Busquets does go.