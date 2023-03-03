The insults between Xavi Hernandez and Dani Carvajal during El Clasico

Whenever Barcelona and Real Madrid go to battle, the tension, the pressure and the atmosphere tend to turn into extra-curricular action. Rarely does it involve the managers against the players though.

While El Clasico is nowhere near the level of aggro that was present during the Jose Mourinho era, it is still a game which lives on the edge. On Thursday night during Barcelona’s 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, matters were kept relatively zen with the odd incident straying acrosss the line.

Following an aerial battle between Alejandro Balde and Dani Carvajal, the Real Madrid right-back got into it with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez.

'Idiot, you're an idiot' Xavi Hernandez's insults to Dani Carvajal during #ElClasico.pic.twitter.com/O5MmcSxwh4 — Football España (@footballespana_) March 3, 2023

Carvajal shouted across to him that ‘you’re very smart’. To which the Barcelona coach responded with ‘An idiot, you’re an idiot’.

It is worth remembering that the pair played against each other too, during several El Clasicos. However at the end of the match, the pair were seen sharing a hug, presumably offering their apologies or if not, putting the incident behind them.