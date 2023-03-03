Real Sociedad miss Champions League chance in Cadiz draw

Real Sociedad have missed out on a chance to boost their Champions League challenge after a low key 0-0 home La Liga draw with Cadiz.

La Real looked set to take an advantage of a Friday night fixture, with their rivals not in action until the weekend, but they struggled for fluency at the Estadio Anoeta.

Neither created much in the opening stages, with Carlos Fernandez firing off target, just before the break.

FT: Real Sociedad 0-0 Cádiz A point a piece for the two sides! 🤝#LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/ZJhAdr7jkV — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) March 3, 2023

The hosts thought they had a penalty on the hour mark, only for VAR to overrule the spot kick claims, as the visitors dug in for a draw.

The tie fizzled out, after 14 minutes of added time, following a serious injury to Cadiz defender Fali, as La Real were left frustrated.

🏥ℹ️ Fali Giménez has been transferred to the hospital for medical tests after suffering a facial contusion and cervical sprain at the end of the game. 💛 Cheer up, Titan! ⬇️ Support him in the comments — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) March 3, 2023

Up next for the Basque side is a Europa League last 16 first leg trip to AS Roma with Cadiz hosting relegation rivals Getafe in league action next weekend.

