Real Madrid target Newcastle star as Jude Bellingham alternative

Real Madrid have compiled a list of Plan B options, if they fail to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham this summer.

Premier League giants Liverpool are set to battle Los Blancos to complete a move for the England international ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 19-year-old’s profile has continued to, after playing a key role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals, and his transfer value has risen to €150m at Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants are under no pressure to sell him with Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl stating they are considering a contract extension offer to the teenager.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are open to other midfielders, if they are thwarted in a push for Bellingham, with Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes emerging as a target.

Guimaraes is a crucial player for the Magpies, and they will battle to keep him at St, James’ Park, but he is a long term admirer of Real Madrid.