Real Madrid face Luka Modric and Toni Kroos decision ahead of Jude Bellingham move

Real Madrid face a crucial transfer decision this summer as they weigh up an offer for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The England international has been linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park, ahead of the 2023/24 season, despite rumours of the Bundesliga giants looking to extend his contract.

Dortmund are prepared to stand firm on their €150m valuation of the 19-year-old with Los Blancos and Premier League giants Liverpool both tracking him.

However, the Spanish side are also preparing to open talks with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos over contract renewals in Madrid.

The pair have played a key role in the club’s success in the last decade, but both players are openminded over the future, despite their desire to retire at the club.

Real Madrid are prepared to offer 12 months extensions to the duo, as per their policy for players aged 30+, but concerns over playing time could force at least one of them to leave.

As per reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid will pause any move for Bellingham, until Modric and Kroos’ combined future is settled, as they seek to avoid an overcrowded midfield next season.