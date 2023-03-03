Osasuna Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano to lose key central defender to Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano are enjoying what could be one of the best seasons in their history, but fears that ther side may be cherry-picked this summer have already begun.

According to Marca, Alejandro Catena is set to leave the side in the summer. The 28-year-old has been a stalwart in the Rayo defence since arriving in 2019 from Reus. This season he has played all but one of their matches in La Liga, where he has struck up a solid partnership with Florian Lejeune.

Catena is one his way north again, with a deal to join Osasuna agreed. Finishing his contract in June, Rayo will not make any money on one of their standout players.

Tall and imposing in the air, Catena also stands out for his excellent passing from the back. With the likes of David Garcia, Unai Garcia and Aridane already at Osasuna, there should be stiff competition for places in Pamplona, unless their are exits from El Sadar too.

