Marc-Andre ter Stegen equals Iker Casillas record in El Clasico

Barcelona secured a 1-0 away win over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday night, securing a result on the base of their excellent defence. It means Marc-Andre ter Stegen has equalled Iker Casillas for clean sheets in El Clasico.

The iconic Real Madrid stopper has six to his name, as pointed out by Barca19stats, which ter Stegen moved onto. He is now just one away from equalling Victor Valdes’ record of 7.

Ter stegen keeps his 6th clean sheet in El Clasico, equaling Casillas. MAtS is now one clean sheet away from equaling the all-time record, belonging to Victor Valdes. pic.twitter.com/gSil4WTr1P — adil (@Barca19stats) March 2, 2023

Ter Stegen has managed to do so in a remarkable 19 games, compared to the 37 that it took Casillas to amass that number.

It adds to the tremendous Barcelona defensive record this season, ter Stegen’s 19 outstripping anyone else in Europe. In La Liga, they have conceded just 8 goals in 23 games.

The German goalkeeper has won 8, drawn 4 and lost 7 of the Clasico matches he has taken part in, conceding 25 goals in the process. It should only aid his case to become German number one.