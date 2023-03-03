Lionel Messi set to extend Argentina career

Lionel Messi is ready to extend his international career with Argentina in 2023.

La Albliceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract with the world champions until 2026, covering the 2024 Copa America, and the 2026 World Cup.

Scaloni has called up all 26 members of his 202 World Cup winning squad, as part of a 34-player panel, for this month’s friendly games against Pamama and Curacao.

These games will be Argentina’s first matches as world champions, with Messi set to lead them once again, as part of his pledge not to retire from international football.

#SelecciónMayor Lista de convocados para los dos amistosos ante Panamá y Curazao 📋🇦🇷 ¡Qué placer verte otra vez! 😍 pic.twitter.com/dffcxNtQLY — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) March 3, 2023

Messi stated after the win in Qatar that he is ready to play on in the Copa America qualifiers and potentially the tournament itself in 15 months time.

Argentina are the defending world and continental champions for the first time in their history, but Scaloni is expected to manage Messi’s game time in the months ahead, as he potentially moves towards 200 international caps.