Hakan Calhanoglu says Franck Kessie would be ‘welcome’ at Inter

The speculation surrounding Franck Kessie’s future continues, and the Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has added fuel to that fire.

Kessie struggled for game time earlier in the season, but has made is way into the line-up due to injuries since the World Cup. He was key in Barcelona’s victory over Villarreal in February and against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, it was the Ivorian who caused the first goal, as well as nearly adding another in the second half.

However he continues to be linked with a move away, as one of Barcelona’s few lucrative and expendable assets. Inter have been most commonly linked to him, and Calhanoglu has explained that Kessie would fit in at the Nerazzurri.

“He is a friend and a top player and here champions are always welcome,” Calhanoglu told GdS (via Football Italia).

“We speak a lot, it’s true. He plays for a big club, but he knows Inter are the same.”

He has also been linked to Tottenham Hotspur recently, but not long after Calhanoglu’s statements, Sport have published a report claiming he will remain at the club. It says that Kessie’s attitude and patience are appreciated at the club, and with a frugal summer coming for Barcelona, they don’t want to lose him.

Given Barcelona’s struggles to register players, there is a good chance that the Blaugrana do not want to sell him, but might be forced into action this summer. However that would perhaps only be the case if they were getting desperate, which is never a good selling position either.