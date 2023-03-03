David Silva back for Cadiz as Real Sociedad receive injury boosts ahead of Europa League

Real Sociedad are going into their Friday night fixture with Cadiz with a major boost, after David Silva was declared fit. He returns to the squad at a key time, with Roma on the horizon next week.

Silva had missed the last six games, and La Real were starting to feel his loss, suffering two defeats, a draw and a win in their last four.

Imanol Alguacil also has Ander Guevara and Mohamed-Ali Cho back from injury, which means he only has to call up one youth team player, goalkeeper Unai Marrero, to fill out his squad against Cadiz.

The only remaining players injured are Aritz Elustondo and Umar Sadiz. La Real will be looking to beat Cadiz and ensure they reach their Europa League tie with Roma in third place.

“We have good news. We are getting players back from injury, and we’re happy because of that. It’s been a good week, but the moment of truth is tomorrow,” Alguacil told the media.

Cadiz will be no pushovers though. The Yellow Submarine have won three of their last five, although admittedly they have been stronger at home. Last time out away, they had Barcelona on the ropes in the second half, despite eventually falling to defeat.