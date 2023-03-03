Barcelona confirm Sergi Roberto renewal until 2024

Barcelona have confirmed a contract extension for defender Sergi Roberto until 2024 including a €400m release clause.

The Spanish international’s current deal was set to expire at the end of 2022/23 with the club working on a renewal since before the World Cup break.

Xavi offered an update on the negotiations last month, with the former midfielder keen to retain Roberto at the Camp Nou, as an experienced head in his young squad.

Catalan-born Roberto has spent his entire career at Barcelona, after emerging through the La Masia academy set up, before making his first team debut in 2010.

Despite playing a reduced role in recent seasons, since Xavi’s return to the club, his versatility has been crucial in their title challenge this season.

Alongside a new deal for Roberto, Barcelona are also working on a long term contract agreement for fellow defender Alejandro Balde, with club captain Sergio Busquets due for showdown talks, next week on his expiring deal.