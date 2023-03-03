Barcelona open key contract talks with Sergio Busquets

Barcelona will begin crucial contract extension talks with captain Sergio Busquets next week.

Busquets remains a vital player for La Blaugrana, as the experienced leader of Xavi’s title chasers, with Catalan boss determined to keep his former teammate at the Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old’sdeal expires at the end of 2022/23, with interest in a free transfer from the MLS, despite his preference to stay in Barcelona.

However, the club are working on a 12 month renewal, but on reduced terms, with Busquets’ representatives set for talks.

As per reports from Marca, Barcelona are ready to make a firm offer to the veteran, on the back of agreeing a deal for Sergi Roberto.

Busquets is openminded on his next step, and he will wait to hear Barcelona’s offer, before making a final decision on next season.

If Busquets opts to leave, he will move on as the third highest ever appearance maker, with Xavi and Lionel Messi ahead of him, with 750+.