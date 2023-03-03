Atletico Madrid outline first priority for summer transfer market

Atletico Madrid have just La Liga to focus on for the rest of the season, but it also means there is more time and space for Los Colchoneros to start planning for next year.

One of the priorities for the summer will be a left-back. Marca say that Sergio Reguilon will not be continuing his spell at Atleti, having played just 5 times all season, accumulating just 98 minutes so far. Manager Diego Simeone has made his views on the Tottenham Hotspur loanee clear.

Although he may be playing much more regularly in the coming weeks. Reinildo Mandava’s injury is set to keep him out long-term, stretching into next season, thus Atletico will attempt to bring in a left-back in the summer.

It is not yet clear if they have any particular targets in mind. It would be no surprise to see Diego Simeone using wing-backs for the rest of the season, which would allow him to employ Yannick Carrasco, Reguilon or Saul Niguez on the left flank, with Mario Hermoso on the left side of a central three.