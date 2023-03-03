Atletico Madrid make offer for Barcelona and Inter target

Athletic Club central defender Inigo Martinez is out of contract at the end of the season, and it looks highly unlikely he will remain in the Basque country.

Martinez has been heavily linked with Barcelona since last summer, but no deal was done. The latest reporting on that deal was that provided Barcelona could work out enough space in their salary limit, then the deal is done – which is no certainty.

Diario AS say that Atletico Madrid have decided to shoot their shot, and have made the Basque defender an offer. The 31-year-old is also a target for Inter according to them.

It seems he will have a variety of options this summer, and given his excellent performances in recent years, it is no surprise. Comfortable playing in a high line, and a strong passer, as well as a solid defender. He ticks many of the boxes managers look for in a modern centre-back.