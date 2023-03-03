10 people identified in racism investigation during fourth-tier match between Guijuelo and Real Aviles

The lamentable trend of racism in Spanish football has reared its ugly head once again, this time in the fourth tier of Spain.

During a match between Guijuelo and Real Aviles on the 12th of January, goalkeeper Johan Guzman received racial abuse as Guijuelo were winning 2-0. Monkey chants were directed at the Dominican goalkeeper in another awful incident that further mires this season.

As per La Voz de Asturias, local police have identified the guilty party. 10 spectators at the match have been found with the help of both clubs, and have had their statements taken by the police. They have not been arrested.

Should the punishment follow other racial incidents in La Liga this season, then the fans in question will be fined €4k and banned from sporting events for the next year. It is not yet clear whether that will be the case. Spanish football as a whole does at least appear to be taking some action against racism, even if there is an argument that more could be done.