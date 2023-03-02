Xavi Hernandez believes that “Real Madrid are still favourites” despite first leg victory

Barcelona’s incredible Copa del Rey unbeaten run at the Santiago Bernabeu continued on Thursday as Eder Militao’s own goal gave the Blaugrana a slender first leg advantage in the Copa del Rey semi-final tie against Real Madrid.

Barca have gone six matches without defeat at the home of their great rivals in the competition, in a run that stretches back to 1970.

They produced an excellent defensive display, which involves Real Madrid not registering a single shot on target. Despite the victory, Xavi Hernandez was not overly impressed with his side’s performance.

“We have not been able to keep the ball. It has been difficult for us to win duels to have possession, but we have defended very well. We have fought until the end and that’s very positive.”

Xavi labelled Real Madrid as favourites pre-match, and despite his side’s victory, he still believes that Los Blancos have the edge in the tie.

“The 0-1 gives us a certain advantage, but we are going to have to compete very well against a very strong Real Madrid side. I still see Madrid as a favourite.”

Xavi will be delighted to have stopped the run of two successive defeats for Barcelona, who now look ahead to face Valencia in La Liga on Sunday. The second leg of the semi-final takes place in five weeks’ time at the Camp Nou.

Image via EFE