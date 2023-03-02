WATCH: Barcelona take shock lead at the Bernabeu courtesy of Eder Militao own goal

After surviving an early onslaught from Real Madrid, Barcelona have taken a shock lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The hosts starting Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg like a house on fire, furiously closing down Barcelona, who looked shellshocked at times. Xavi Hernandez was furious on the touchline, clearly disappointed with his side’s start.

Karim Benzema had the ball in the net for Real Madrid, but he was flagged for offside. Barcelona did the same after 27 minutes, but their effort does count, awarded after a VAR check.

Ferran Torres played through Franck Kessie, whose shot was saved from Thibaut Courtois. Unfortunately for Real Madrid, the ball bounced off Eder Militao and into the net, despite the best efforts of Nacho Fernandez.

FRANK KESSIE OPENS THE SCORING FOR BARCELONA! 😮 pic.twitter.com/sdDyDtXg0J — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 2, 2023

Barça lead at the Bernabéu 😅 Franck Kessié's effort ricochets off Éder Militão to put the visitors ahead in the tie.. pic.twitter.com/BhIS45d8J8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 2, 2023

It is a fantastic start for Barcelona, as they look to secure a first Copa del Rey title in two years. Real Madrid have work to do as they look to take any sort of advantage into the second leg at the Camp Nou.