Valencia fans “use” Cristiano Ronaldo to issue calls for Peter Lim to leave

Valencia fans continue to oppose Peter Lim’s ownership of their club. During the Singaporean’s tenure, Los Che has slipped into mid table mediocrity, and find themselves in a relegation battle this season.

Their supporters have protested many times against Lim, and they have found new creative ways to do so in recent months. On Wednesday, Twitter account “@freevcf” posted a picture of a billboard in Valencia that had been taken over by Valencia fans.

The poster showed Cristiano Ronaldo, who is acquaintances with Lim, promoting a hair treatment clinic, but a few clever Valencia supporters have added to it to support their movement against Lim.

Alongside “Lim Out”, words have been changed so that the poster reads “Recover your club with the greatest experts” and “Diagnosis: Fight or die”.

Valencia fans could be set to get their dream, following reports on Thursday that an unnamed Saudi Arabian investor has enquired about Lim’s asking price for the club.

