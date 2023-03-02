Valencia fans dare to dream as potential investor to ask Peter Lim for selling price

Valencia fans will be doing their best to keep a lid on their hopes, following reports that they have a serious investor interested in buying the club.

With Valencia currently in the relegation zone, following on from years of debilitating management of the club, fans of Los Che are desperate to see owner Peter Lim and ownership group Meriton Holdings leave.

In the past, various parties have come forward, but none have come close to a serious proposal.

Alex Silvestre of El Chiringuito (via Superdeporte) has claimed that an unnamed Saudi Arabian investor is now interested in buying the club.

“In the next few days he is going to ask how much Peter Lim is selling Valencia for. How much he would sell the shares he has in Valencia for. The first thing he wants to know is if Lim is willing to sell his shares and for how much.”

“He is serious, it is not an offer like others that were not even close to what Lim would ask for. This person is serious and he is also a person who likes football.”

Any takeover approach would likely be welcomed by fans. However Football Espana understands that at the time of writing, there is little concrete information behind these reports. It would be a surprise to see a bid come to fruition in the near future.