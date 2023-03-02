“They keep this magic going” – Erling Haaland’s agent forebodes move to Real Madrid

Erling Haaland is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in world football. The Norwegian international is on course to break the Premier League scoring record for a single season, having only joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Despite having been at the Premier League champions for less than a year, he could well be on the move in the future. His agent, Rafaela Pimienta, has appeared to tout a move for the client to Real Madrid.

Pimienta, who took over as Haaland’s lead representative last year following the death of Mino Raiola, and she hailed the reigning Spanish and European champions as the pinnacle of football, as per The Mirror.

“There is the Premier League, and there is Real Madrid. Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League.”

Real Madrid could sign Haaland as early as 2024, as they target a long term replacement for Karim Benzema.