Sevilla looking to sign Barcelona wonderkid on free transfer this summer

Barcelona’s La Masia academy is famed as being one of the best youth facilities in world football. Several talented players have graduated over the years, and many more currently ply their trade there.

Ilias Akhomach is one of those players. The 18-year-old made his first team debut in Xavi Hernandez’s first match as Barcelona head coach in November 2021, but he has rarely featured since.

With Estanis Pedrola and Angel Alarcon seemingly ahead of him in Xavi’s thinking, his future could lie away from Barcelona, especially since his contract at the club expires this summer. Negotiations have also reportedly broken down between Ilias’ representatives and Barcelona officials.

If he does leave, he could be set to stay in Spain, with Fichajes reporting that Sevilla are looking to sign him when his contract ends at the Blaugrana.

Ilias would likely see more first team action at Sevilla, meaning that Barcelona could be about to lose one of their most promising young attackers, and for absolutely nothing.