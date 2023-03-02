Sevilla hoping to sign out of favour Manchester United defender

If Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi did not do enough to strengthen his central defence last summer, he is certainly trying to make up for lost time.

After Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde were sold last summer, they brought in Marcao and Tanguy Nianzou as replacements. The former has been injured for most of the season, while Nianzou has shown a penchant for costly mistakes.

In January they brought in Loic Bade on loan from Rennes, in an attempt to stop the leaking. While not a complete success, he has been doing well under Jorge Sampaoli.

Monchi is not intending on stopping there though. According to Seville-based outlet Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla are looking at bringing in Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

The 28-year-old Swedish centre-back has been out of favour under Erik ten Hag, accumulating just 1,382 minutes. With a year left on his contract, Monchi is hoping to strike a cut-price deal with United for Lindelof.

While not perfect, Lindelof would be a strong addition to the Sevilla defence. With plenty of experience at the top level, he would be able to lead the defence in Nervion.