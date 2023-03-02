Sergio Busquets passes Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos to break El Clasico record

Sergio Busquets have firmly established himself as one of the best midfielders of the last 15 years. The Barcelona captain has been a mainstay since his debut for the club back in 2009, and has overseen so much success during this time in Catalonia.

It is a testament to Busquets that he is still playing at a high level 14 years after his Barcelona debut, and he continues to be an important player for the Blaugrana.

Over the years, he has seen it all in El Clasico. In the Spanish Super Cup final earlier this year, Busquets equalled the record for appearances in the fixture against Real Madrid. Thursday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg has seen hold the feat on his own.

Thursday’s match was his 46th El Clasico appearance, one more than two legends of the fixture in Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. Busquets could make it 48 for Barcelona by the end of the season, with two more matches to be played against their bitter rivals.