Sergio Busquets not getting ahead of himself despite first leg victory over Real Madrid

Barcelona put in an excellent defensive display to secure a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eder Militao’s first half own goal was the difference between the sides, and the hosts failed to register a shot on target during the 95 minutes. Xavi Hernandez’s side were superb in defence, and were excellently marshalled by captain Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona will take that advantage into the second leg at the Camp Nou in five weeks’ time, but Busquets is not getting ahead of himself. He does not think that Barcelona are favourites to progress to the final, despite the fantastic result.

“The advantage is important, but there is still the second leg. We came from two defeats and we had casualties, but the team has started well.

“We have seen that in these matches everything is very even. In this game we got the victory, and we can have a small advantage for the second leg.”

Busquets now holds the all-time appearance record in El Clasico matches, having appeared in his 46th match against Real Madrid on Thursday. He admitted that it was a nice feeling to hold the achievement.

“I am very happy to be the player with the most Clasicos. I have been lucky to be here for many years.”

Barcelona will look to build on Thursday’s result after two successive defeats, and they take on Valencia in La Liga at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

