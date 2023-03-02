Real Madrid squad gearing up to strike decisive blow against Barcelona after change of outlook

Real Madrid smell blood. That has been the message coming out of the Spanish capital ahead of El Clasico, and the feeling is that with one strong showing, Los Blancos could open an opportunity for themselves not just in the Copa del Rey, but also in La Liga.

As per Relevo, the Real Madrid squad feel they can ‘fill Barcelona with doubt’ with a good victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. That would put them in control in the Copa del Rey and ahead of a tough tie against Valencia at the weekend, it would condemn Barcelona to a third straight defeat.

Following the Madrid derby, the feeling was that Real Madrid would have to focus their efforts elsewhere, but Barcelona’s defeat to Almeria had the squad Whatsapp group buzzing.

With various players Barcelona stars out injured, on the face of it, this is a major opportunity for Real Madrid. While Carlo Ancelotti dismissed the idea that thos would be they would be after revenge, but there is a definite desire to put things right, not just from the players but from Florentino Perez.