Real Madrid outcast in line for summer exit as La Liga admirers emerge

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side has been ravaged by injuries for much of this season, with defensive players have been particularly affected.

David Alaba has had multiple layoffs, while Ferland Mendy is out until April with a hamstring injury. Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao have all also had their troubles at times this season.

One defender that has stayed injury-free this campaign is Alvaro Odriozola. However, the 27-year-old has rarely featured under Ancelotti this season, despite his defensive colleagues having been absent at different times.

Odriozola is very much considered to be surplus to requirements at Real Madrid, and a move away in the summer is likely. Fichajes report that Real Sociedad and Athletic Club are both interested in signing the Spanish international.

Real Madrid are likely to move on fringe players this summer. They will try to move Eden Hazard on, with Mariano Diaz sees his contract expires at the end of the season, and a renewal will not be offered.