Real Betis striker “excited” to face Manchester United in Europa League clash

Real Betis will be looking to succeed where Barcelona failed in the coming weeks, by knocking Manchester United out of the Europa League.

The Premier League giants defeated the Blaugrana 4-3 on aggregate in the knockout round tie, which condemned them to a second European exit of the season.

Betis did not have to play in the knockout round, having topped their Europa League group, and that has seen them drawn against Erik Ten Hag’s side.

With Nabil Fekir out for the season, and Sergio Canales in a race to be fit for the first leg next Thursday, must of Betis’ attacking threat will depend on Borja Iglesias. Los Verdiblancos’ European opponents have been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old, and he is looking forward to facing them over the coming weeks, as per Marca.

“If you want to win the competition you have to eliminate whoever you face. I am very excited. (Man Utd are) a historic club, and have a beautiful stadium. We are confident.”

Real Betis will hope to back up their Copa del Rey title from last season as their search for European glory starts next Thursday.

Image via Getty