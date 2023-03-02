Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Barcelona: Eduardo Camavinga to miss out, Barcelona to risk fitness issue

Barcelona travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night to face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. It might only be the first leg, but it could have far-reaching consequences.

As the two battle it out for supremacy in La Liga, the Copa del Rey Clasico could strike an important emotional blow against the other side, both in the Copa del Rey and the league. The two will face each other again at Camp Nou in La Liga before the return leg.

Barcelona are suffering a number of injuries ahead of the match, with Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele all absent. Andreas Christensen is also a late doubt after an ankle injury.

Sport believe he will start though, behind a four-man midfield.

Meanwhile they say that Aurelien Tchouameni will return to the starting line-up for Real Madrid. Nacho Fernandez will fill in for the absent Ferland Mendy, with David Alaba also out.

Rodrygo Goes was also a late doubt for the match, and Marca feel he will start on the bench. However they believe that Eduardo Camavinga will fill in at left-back instead.

Both papers have Barcelona starting with a four-man midfield, but the Madrid daily feel Sergi Roberto will play instead of Franck Kessie.

Kessie started at the weekend but was withdrawn at half-time against , while Roberto played most of the match at right-back.