Lionel Messi won’t sign with Newell’s Old Boys but future still in the air

Lionel Messi’s future is still uncertain with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring in just under four months, but the Argentine superstar is not planning on returning to his homeland.

There were reports that Messi might head back to Argentina and sign with boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys, even if just for a short period. However Sport have rejected that idea, saying that it is ‘not on his itinerary’ currently.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta recently met with Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, but he later stated that a transfer was not discussed.

Currently it looks as if the only two options definitely on the table for Messi are to continue at PSG or head to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, who have confirmed they want to bring Messi to Florida. Messi has showed he can still make the difference at the top level, but few sides appear willing or able to commit so much money to a 35-year-old.